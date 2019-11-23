Holyoke Veterans receive visit from local students

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke were treated to some energetic company Saturday afternoon.

Members of the Forest Park Middle School’s ‘Kiwanis Builders Kindness and Caring Club’ paid a visit to the home for some quality time spent with their heroic elders.

The club arrived Saturday morning and received a tour of the home and dropped off a variety of donations before engaging with veterans.

Students learned a variety of games as well as casual conversations during their time with local heroes.

Asmita Sarki, Forest Park Middle School, president of Kindness club told 22News that members enjoyed spending time with the veterans.

“We wanted to experience and spend more time with them. We’ve been playing cards, its fun to play with them and learning new games with them.” Sarki added, “I love helping people and helping communities that need help from people.”

Most of the seventh and eighth graders who visited the Holyoke home are English Second Language students, making the easy conversations all the more impactful.

To top off the day, the students bought a book for the veterans, filling it with messages of care and kindness.