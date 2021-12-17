Holyoke Vision Center celebrate grand opening

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Health Center celebrated the grand opening of their new and improved Vision Center Friday.

The new Vision Center has a total of eight exam rooms, including two special testing rooms. The Vision Center was recently rewarded a $75,000 dollar grant from MassHealth to expand its eye care services to patients for whom English is not their first language, as well as patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Megan McPhail, Head Optometrist at Holyoke Health Center told 22News, “We will be able to take new patients, we’ll get to see them for different care like the low vision services and exams for patients with disabilities it lets us broaden the type of scope we are able to bring to Western Mass.”

The remainder of the funding was used to purchase a state of the art retinal scanning instrument. Which will help to better diagnose eye conditions such as Glaucoma and Macular Degeneration.