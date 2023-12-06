HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke VNA and Hospice Life Care, held it’s annual ‘Light Up A Life’ community memorial service at the Holyoke Mall Wednesday.

Every year, this memorial tree at the Holyoke Mall helps us remember those we’ve lost.

Family members purchase a stars with a loved one’s name, which is placed on the tree, and those proceeds support this vital community resource. Hospice Life Care has provided care, comfort and support for thousands of western Massachusetts families.

Leo Labonte telling 22News that Hospice Life Care provided compassionate and comprehensive care to his mom during the final year of her life, “The ladies of hospice came in and made her feel welcome and felt comfortable with her situation. You can’t ask for any more than that, and gave us all of the tools and remedies to get her through that difficult time.”

Our very own 22News anchor Rich Tettemer emceed this year’s event, which helps raise donations for this valuable resource to terminally ill patients and their families.