HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s preliminary election day for voters in Ward 7 in Holyoke.

Three candidates on the ballot will be narrowed down to two for the general election in November.

On the ballot are Meagan Magrath-Smith, Steve Rosenbush, and Eileen Leahy. Polls will be open at the E.N. White School.

Only Ward 7 residents vote on Tuesday.