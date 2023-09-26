HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s preliminary election day for voters in Ward 7 in Holyoke.
Three candidates on the ballot will be narrowed down to two for the general election in November.
On the ballot are Meagan Magrath-Smith, Steve Rosenbush, and Eileen Leahy. Polls will be open at the E.N. White School.
Only Ward 7 residents vote on Tuesday.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram