HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With temperatures expected to be below freezing Monday night, a warming shelter in Holyoke will be opening its doors.

Providence Ministries is partnering with the City of Holyoke to provide a warming shelter at 51 Hamilton Street. The ministry is offering warm food, hot showers, dry clothes, and a safe environment to sleep in.

The shelter is expected to be open from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., but after 9:00 p.m. nobody is allowed to enter. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday for accumulating snow.