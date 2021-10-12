Holyoke Water Works: Inconsistent fall temperatures causing water quality issues

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Inconsistent fall temperatures are causing water quality issues for Holyoke residents Tuesday night and could have a direct impact on water supplies, according to officials. 

Holyoke Water Works said customers may notice a slight discoloration in the water quality until weather patterns begin to stabilize.  

This condition is only temporary and is a naturally occurring event called “reservoir turnover”, which Holyoke Water Works experiences almost every year. “Since Holyoke Water Works is one of the two remaining unfiltered water sources in Massachusetts, it currently does not have the treatment processes in place to address this naturally occurring event.

Customers should not be concerned about the discoloration as the drinking water “is still bacteriologically safe to drink, and use for everyday purposes, including not limited to, bathing and cooking.” 

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact the city’s Treatment Facility at (413) 532-6778

