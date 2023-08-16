HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Water Works (HWW) will be exercising water main valves on Northampton Street between Hampden Street and Sargeant Street Wednesday night.

According to HWW, door hangers will notify the residents that are directly impacted by the shutdown. Other residents that are in the surrounding neighborhoods might also see water quality disruptions, such as discoloration, pressure changes, or air in the water that can give it a “milky appearance”.

The work will begin around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Holyoke Water will also be flushing hydrants at this time.