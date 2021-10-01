Holyoke welcomes Dazed Cannabis with ribbon cutting ceremony

A picture taken on June 5, 2019 shows a female cannabis plant in a grow room at the “Hemp Embassy” store in Milan, one of the first shops in Italy dedicated to cannabis. (MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

HOLYOKE Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Holyoke Chamber will welcome Dazed Cannabis to Holyoke with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.

The new Holyoke recreational dispensary located at 56 Jackson Street will carry a wide-variety of cannabis products to suit both medical and recreational needs.

Dazed Cannabis’s menu features an array of flower, vaporizers, edibles, and more, from distributors locally, regionally, and nationally. Their staff will be able to assist customers who may not know which product suits them best and finding the right product for their personal preference or medicinal need. The dispensary is open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“We are thrilled to open up in Holyoke. The City has been so welcoming of the cannabis industry and we are happy to have our store here in Holyoke and provide an experience like no other dispensary in the area.”.

Chamber Executive Director, Jordan Hart, adds, “The cannabis industry is anchoring our downtown

economy, and since welcoming the industry in the city, we have seen a great deal of restaurants and shops

opening up, adding to the growing redevelopment of our downtown. We are so happy to continue to bring

cannabis into our old factories, and bring tourism into Holyoke again.”.

Join the Greater Holyoke Chamber and Dazed Cannabis on Friday, October 1 at 6 p.m. to celebrate their grand opening with a live DJ, prizes, and more!