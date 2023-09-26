HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After the grand opening of White Hut’s Holyoke location, they are having a fundraiser to donate to a local youth organization on Tuesday.

Stop by White Hut located at 825 Hampden Street in Holyoke for the $5 Boys & Girls Club meal. It comes with a cheeseburg, french fries, and soda. All proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke, Inc.

The Boys & Girls Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

White Hut is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. They were established in 1939, as a burger joint in West Springfield. They have even gained national recognition being named one of the best burgers in America.

“We started in West Springfield 85 years ago and the exact same recipe and the same menu will be served right here in downtown Holyoke. And we’re excited about it,” said Business owner Peter Picknelly.

Peter Picknelly and Andy Yee with the Bean Restaurant Group purchased White Hut in West Springfield in 2020. The Group owns more than 10 restaurants in the area including Student Prince, Iya Sushi, and The Boathouse.