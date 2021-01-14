HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Winter Farmer’s Market continues to offer local produce through March.

The farmer’s market will continue to welcome shoppers on the first and third Saturday throughout the winter right up until March. The third market season features produce grown on local farms from Red Fire Farm, D&R Farm, and Atlas Farm.

The Farmer’s Market also welcomed their new manager, Charlie Henzel, a New Hampshire native and recent graduate of Mount Holyoke College. Greater Holyoke Chamber Executive Director Andréa Marion said, “Food accessibility is extremely important for the people of greater Holyoke. We are so thrilled that the Chamber has brought Charlie onboard, who has done a fabulous job not only growing the market, but providing a resemblance of community during these times.”

Market Manager Charlie Henzel added, “The Holyoke Farmers’ Market is an effort to increase food accessibility within the Holyoke community as well as support local farms. One way we do this is through the ability for those with SNAP benefits to use HIP, a program which provides free money to EBT card holders at farmers’ markets.”, they continue, “It is my goal to work with the community and share the importance of food access. Coming together as a community is essential right now. We will always be stronger together than apart.”. Mayor Alex Morse, instrumental in securing funding for the market, adds, “The City is excited to continue working with the Chamber to provide a quality farmers market in our community, and do our part to ensure greater access to fresh and local produce.”

The winter farmers’ market is located at the Holyoke War Memorial Building on Appleton Street from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The next date the market will be open is January 16. They accept SNAP and HIP.