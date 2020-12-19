Holyoke Winter Farmers’ Market debuts Saturday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke War Memorial building has been an all purpose destination over the years. And Saturday, it became the site of Holyoke’s Winter Farmers’ Market.

The farmers’ market will continue to welcome shoppers on the first and third Saturday throughout the winter right up until March 20 of next year.

Springfield area farmers displayed their produce, and welcomed shoppers receiving SNAP benefits. Charlie Henzel told 22News, “When you have a SNAP card you receive $40, you can spend it on anything here. It’s free money, farmers have it, it isn’t usually offered in the Northeast.”

The Holyoke Winter Farmers’ Market features produce grown on farms in South Deerfield, Granby, Shelburne and Montague.

The city’s farmers’ market has the support of the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce and Holyoke’s food and equity collective.