Holyoke Winter Farmers Market expands to Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Farmers Market is partnering with Holyoke Mall at Ingleside in hosting this year’s Holyoke Winter Farmers Market.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the market is located on the first floor in front of Macy’s and will run every other Sunday from December 1. 2019 through March 8 of next year.

The following vendors and products will be available for purchase:

White Buffalo Herbs – Organic Herbals & Aromatherapy Items

Apex Orchards (HIP) –Apples & Pear

Atlas Farm (HIP) – Veggies Galore

Frosting 101 –Frosting Demonstrations

Chill Out – Natural Shaved Ice & Ice Cream

Whip City Jerky – Beef Jerky & Bottled Marinades

Battat Glass – Handmade Glass Products

Mayval Farm – Skyr, Milk, Cheese & Maple Products

Life Booch – Kombucha

Traditional Basketry – Handmade Traditional Baskets

Welcome to our 2019/2020 Winter Farmers Market vendors! Make sure you come to opening day at the market tomorrow 10-3pm… Posted by Holyoke Farmers' Market on Saturday, November 30, 2019

HIP/EBT is accepted at the market.