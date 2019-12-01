Holyoke Winter Farmers Market expands to Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Farmers Market is partnering with Holyoke Mall at Ingleside in hosting this year’s Holyoke Winter Farmers Market.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the market is located on the first floor in front of Macy’s and will run every other Sunday from December 1. 2019 through March 8 of next year.
The following vendors and products will be available for purchase:
- White Buffalo Herbs – Organic Herbals & Aromatherapy Items
- Apex Orchards (HIP) –Apples & Pear
- Atlas Farm (HIP) – Veggies Galore
- Frosting 101 –Frosting Demonstrations
- Chill Out – Natural Shaved Ice & Ice Cream
- Whip City Jerky – Beef Jerky & Bottled Marinades
- Battat Glass – Handmade Glass Products
- Mayval Farm – Skyr, Milk, Cheese & Maple Products
- Life Booch – Kombucha
- Traditional Basketry – Handmade Traditional Baskets
HIP/EBT is accepted at the market.