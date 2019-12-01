1  of  6
Holyoke Winter Farmers Market expands to Holyoke Mall

Hampden County

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Farmers Market is partnering with Holyoke Mall at Ingleside in hosting this year’s Holyoke Winter Farmers Market.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the market is located on the first floor in front of Macy’s and will run every other Sunday from December 1. 2019 through March 8 of next year.

The following vendors and products will be available for purchase:

  • White Buffalo Herbs – Organic Herbals & Aromatherapy Items
  • Apex Orchards (HIP) –Apples & Pear
  • Atlas Farm (HIP) – Veggies Galore
  • Frosting 101 –Frosting Demonstrations
  • Chill Out – Natural Shaved Ice & Ice Cream
  • Whip City Jerky – Beef Jerky & Bottled Marinades
  • Battat Glass – Handmade Glass Products
  • Mayval Farm – Skyr, Milk, Cheese & Maple Products
  • Life Booch – Kombucha
  • Traditional Basketry – Handmade Traditional Baskets

Welcome to our 2019/2020 Winter Farmers Market vendors! Make sure you come to opening day at the market tomorrow 10-3pm…

HIP/EBT is accepted at the market.

