Holyoke Winter Farmer’s Market opens for season

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- The Holyoke Winter Farmer’s Market opened Saturday just in time to provide the produce for Christmas dinners throughout the Pioneer Valley.

Now that western Massachusetts farmer’s markets have gone indoors for the winter, the Holyoke market is in the War Memorial Building.

Diane Rollins of D&R Farm in Hampden wouldn’t be surprised to find her veggies on a typical Christmas dinner table. She told 22News, “We have everything from winter squashes, sweet potatoes, carrot, summer squash, zucchini, lettuce, we have it here.”

The Holyoke Farmer’s Market is one of the oldest winter farmer’s markets in Massachusetts. They’ve been around since 1969.