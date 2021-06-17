Holyoke woman arrested after biting officer trying to break up fight

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke woman was arrested for disorderly conduct after police responded to a fight between two women Wednesday night.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, police were called to 298 Elm Street at around 8 p.m. for a disturbance. As officers arrived, several people began to walk away from the area. While officers were investigating, 35-year-old Maria Ruiz initiated another physical altercation with a woman.

An officer tried to break up the fight by coming in-between the two women but allegedly Ruiz directed her attack to the officer and bit his arm, breaking the skin.

Ruiz was arrested and charged with the following: