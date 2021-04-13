Holyoke woman facing charges related to heroin distribution

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke woman is facing charges following an investigation into an alleged heroin distribution operation in the city.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, earlier this year, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement (CINRET) West Team started an investigation into a heroin distribution operation in Holyoke. Yaileen Santiago-Cosme, 28, of Holyoke was identified as the point of distribution.

Before 10 a.m. on Monday, multiple police units executed a search warrant at an apartment in Hampden County. The law enforcement agencies involved in the search are listed below:

CINRET West joined the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force

FBI Gang Task Force

HSI Springfield

DEA Springfield

Holyoke Police Department

Springfield Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Westfield Police Department

Hampden County Sheriff’s Department

During the search, law enfocement uncovered roughly 58 grams of heroin, powder and crack cocaine, cash, and two loaded magazines, and multiple rounds of ammunition.

Santiago-Cosme has been charged with the following:

Trafficking in Heroin (36-100 grams)

Trafficking in Cocaine (36-100 grams)

Possession of Ammunition without an FID

Santiago-Cosme was brought to the Holyoke Police Department and the case remains under investigation.