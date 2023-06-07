HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke woman won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Patricia Liardi of Holyoke claimed her winning ticket on May 24th. Patricia chose the one-time payment on the prize and will receive $650,000 (before taxes).

She bought her ticket at Stop & Go located at 399 Hillside Ave. in Holyoke. Patricia said that her winning ticket was number 36, the year her mother was born. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $2,000,000 50X Cashword” is a $10 instant ticket with one remaining chance to win $1,000,000.