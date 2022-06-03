HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The future leaders of tomorrow faced off for an epic game of basketball at the Holyoke YMCA.

The basketball tournament featured local city leaders and talented young athletes from Holyoke Public Schools. It brought together present and future athletes from the city, with the hopes of creating bonds that will continue to inspire city youth.

22News spoke to some of the future leaders of tomorrow about Friday’s big game.

“It also shows. Other kids you know to do good out here and be presentable and be role models to other kids as well,” said Bianca Ortiz of Holyoke High School.

“This is not just inspiring to me but to like everybody and to other kids and stuff and this is for all ages this is here to just have fun and stuff,” said Sujelyz Peralta of Holyoke Community Charter School.

The night not only featured basketball games, but also conversations about how these kids can make a big difference in their communities and the impact they can have.