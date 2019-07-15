Holyoke YMCA offering summer courses for students to learn repair skills

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Holyoke teenagers are giving up part of their summer vacation to learn a trade.

The Holyoke YMCA and the state are providing an opportunity for middle school age boys and girls to learn diesel automotive repair skills this summer at the Dean Campus of Holyoke High School. The course is being taught over the next four weeks.

Holyoke is the second Massachusetts community to receive a state grant for the Diesel Tech program.

Twelve-year-old Kinamarie Ayala wouldn’t trade this opportunity for spending more recreational summer days. She takes her future seriously.

“To get my life together and successful and help my family and do all the stuff I can to help everybody, so I can be a better person,” said Ayala.

Justin Bresnahan, program coordinator of the Holyoke YMCA, told 22News, “I think it’s important, they’re transitioning into high school and they’re aging out of our after-school program. We’re giving them a few of the possibilities that they can have in the future for their careers.”

The YMCA program provides plenty of outdoor summer vacation activity, but from now until August 10, these students will stay busy in this high school workshop learning diesel automotive repair skills that one day may help them support a family of their own.