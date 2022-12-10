HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday Holyoke firefighters were called to I91 for a car that was on fire.
The Holyoke Fire Department reported that everyone involved in the fire is expected to be ok. The fire is being investigated.
Courtesy of the Holyoke Fire Department
by: Julia Cunningham
Posted:
Updated:
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday Holyoke firefighters were called to I91 for a car that was on fire.
The Holyoke Fire Department reported that everyone involved in the fire is expected to be ok. The fire is being investigated.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now