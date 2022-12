HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department was called to High Street Wednesday afternoon for a fire in a one and a half story building.

The fire department was called around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a fire on the back porch. The fire was put out around 5:30 p.m. The cause is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police and the Holyoke Fire Department.