Holyoke Fire was called to a garage fire that may have started by lightning.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Holyoke Fire Department were called to a garage fire that may have been started by lightning.

Shortly after 4PM on Wednesday crews were called to a home on King Street and found a two car detached garage smoldering at the eaves. Crews were able to extinguish the fire with minimal damage.

According to the HFD public information officer Captain David Rex, there is no visible damage to the building.