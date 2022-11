HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is advising drivers to take an alternate route during a water work project along Hampden Street.

On Thursday, November 3, Tuesday and Wednesday, November 8 and 9, crews will be working between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

Drivers traveling west on Hampden Street to Northampton Street (Route 5) should detour by taking a right onto Pleasant Street and a left onto Lincoln Street. Construction situations may also arise that require traffic diversions to remain in place temporarily during off-hours.