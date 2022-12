HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center Emergency Room after the Jaws of Life were used in an accident in Holyoke.

At 2:45p.m. the Holyoke Fire Department was called to Southampton Road for a two car accident. The department said the Jaws of Life had to be used to free one of the drivers. The other two people were freed without the Jaws of Life. All three were taken to the emergency room.