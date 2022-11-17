HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In a recent social media post Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia asking residents to slow down when driving.

Garcia’s Facebook post advised Holyoke residents to be mindful and take notice when driving after an uptick in calls regarding excessive speeding in surrounding neighborhoods. 22News spoke to a resident of Holyoke about this recent rise in speeding.

Patricia Regan of Holyoke said, “It’s been nuts. It’s off the chain the speed level that goes through all the time. They need to put alterations or stop signs, anything to help out with what’s going on.”

22News reached out to Holyoke’s Mayor Joshua Garcia regarding the speeding incidents and any improvements that will be made within the city but we have not received a response at this time.