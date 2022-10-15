HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – OneHolyoke CDC is hosting “Open Door Holyoke” on Saturday in Holyoke.

“Open Door Holyoke” is open for the public to tour the organization’s net-zero modular house, called the “Hygge House”, which was donated by the UMass Building and Construction Technology program.

OneHolyoke CDC is the only certified Community Development Corporation that is based in Holyoke. They have created over 160 new homes in the Flats, Churchill, and South Holyoke neighborhoods. OneHolyoke CDC has also rehabilitated hundreds of apartments and has provided thousands of home improvement grants to homeowners in the Neighborhood Improvement Program.

The event will feature a $5 book sale, in which all the proceeds are being donated to the Puerto Rico Relief Fund. “Open Door Holyoke” will hold tours every half hour from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on 2 Middle Street, Holyoke on Saturday.