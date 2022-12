HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a $500 reward for this missing service dog.

The Holyoke Police Department is looking for the public’s help locating this missing service dog who lives on Sargeant Street. Stella has been missing since Thursday.

If found or spotted, police are asking that you notify Animal Control (413)-781-1485 and the Holyoke Police Department at (413) 536-6431. Outside of normal business hours, reach the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control Department at (413)-781-1485.