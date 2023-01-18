Byron Salgado-Melendez has been arrested in connection to fatal hit & run that took place on Thursday, 1/5/23 in Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– A suspect has been arrested in the case of a fatal hit and run crash in Holyoke.

Early Wednesday morning Holyoke Detectives and the Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit located and arrested Byron Salgado-Melendez in Springfield.

He was wanted in connection to a fatal hit and run that occurred on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty said around 7:50 p.m. a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle that did not stop. When officers arrived at the accident, they found Jorge Calderon on the ground injured. Calderon was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Holyoke Police Department is still investigating the case. If you have any information contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900. You can also anonymously text a tip to 274637 by texting “SOLVE” plus your message including Holyoke. Then, text END to complete your message.