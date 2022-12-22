HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– Temperatures on Friday are expected to drop to below freezing and a warming shelter will be opening for homeless persons in need of a warm place to stay.

Providence Ministries is partnering with the City of Holyoke to provide a warming shelter at Kate’s Kitchen, located at 51 Hamilton Street in Holyoke. Doors will open at 5pm and remain open until 9pm.

Individuals will be offered warm food, hot showers, clean clothes, a safe environment to sleep, and breakfast in the morning.

This program is run with help from a Community Block Grant from the City of Holyoke. To learn how you can help, volunteer, or donate to this program call 413-533-5909.