HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Children’s Museum at Holyoke is gearing up to host the 26th annual First Night Junior celebration, a family-friendly New Year’s Eve extravaganza!

Event Details:

Date & Time: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, December 31, 2023, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Location: Holyoke Heritage State Park, 444 Dwight Street, Holyoke, MA

The festivities will unfold throughout Holyoke Heritage State Park, offering a delightful experience for children and families. Admission grants access to the Children’s Museum, Volleyball Hall of Fame, and unlimited Merry-Go-Round rides.

Various entertainment activities will be scattered across different venues within the park, ensuring a diverse and engaging experience for attendees. Highlights include face painting, crafts, balloon twisting, magic shows, reptile demonstrations, appearances by beloved characters such as Cinderella, Belle, and Spiderman, and a kids DJ, among other attractions.

Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event at either the Merry-Go-Round or the Children’s Museum. First Night Junior promises a joyful and entertaining way for families to welcome the New Year together.