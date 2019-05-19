Holyoke’s American Legion hosts Rockin’ BBQ for the Troops Benefit

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s American Legion Paper City Post 325 held its 12th annual Rockin’ BBQ, inviting the community to support its troops.

Each year, the money raised is given back to the men and women who’ve served our country.

“Every year it grows even more and more, and that is so spectacular to all of us and our troops,” historian Daniel Henchey told 22News. “We feel that [with us] being at home and they’re protecting us, we should give [back] to them also.”

The annual BBQ included raffle prizes, burgers and hot dogs, live music and good company. Debbie Murphy, president of the Ladies Auxiliary/American Legion Post 325 said the annual event is one of the most prominent in benefitting local veterans.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” she explained. “We take all the money, we help out with the Holyoke Soldier’s Home, we have the veterans from the Soldier’s Home come twice a year, we have a summer picnic, and we have a Christmas party. We also have a new function that we sponsor called, ‘Project New Hope’ which offers militry families support servies.”

Murphy said the money allows them to host and fund special events to honor veterans and our troops overseas.

Ladies Auxiliary’s vice president told 22News, they hope to raise more than $6,000 at this year’s 12th annual Rockin’ BBQ for the Troops.

“Last year we raised almost $6,000 and we’re hoping with the nice weather, it rained last year, so we’re hoping this year we’re gunna like boom over that,” VP Colleen Holtan said.

Holtan told 22News, supporting our veterans is her passion, especially, coming from a long line of military service.

