HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – To help improve neighborhood quality of life in Holyoke, the city has continued to take steps towards putting an end to illegal dumping.

Last year, the City of Holyoke introduced the Flex Squad program, an initiative aimed at combating blight and enforcing existing city codes and ordinances. The Flex Squad is a community effort with members of the Fire, Police, Public Health and Public Works departments all working together to respond to deteriorating conditions in the city, trash, graffiti and even overgrowth.

Mayor Garcia and his team are focused on eliminating illegal dumping and litter in the city.

“They should put monitoring cameras and use those. I don’t know if the court allows that in for prosecution or not but if it does that would be a great idea,” said Paul Jeannenot of Holyoke.

The Flex Squad has been involved in block by block sweeps, issuing citations to property owners not addressing blight and other code violations on their property that have a negative impact on health and safety.

If you are caught illegally dumping your waste, you can be fined up to $15,000.