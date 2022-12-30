HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The children will be fast asleep while their elders enjoy the revelry of Northampton’s First Night activities. But for the kids, First Night Junior in Holyoke will occur hours before we ring in the New Year.

It’s been 20 years since Holyoke’s Heritage State Park played host to First Night Junior, where the dropping of the ball excites the crowd at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday.

“We’ve got the snowball, there’s going to be a ten second countdown and we’ll have a lot of people standing around, once the ball comes to the bottom. We hope to see a good turnout,” said Nicholas Peterson from the Heritage State Park.

With the 22News Storm Team forecast for mild weather only adding to the occasion, many families are expected to sample the Heritage Park hospitality. For $10 a ticket, they’ll enjoy unlimited rides on the Carousel and a side trip to the nearby Holyoke Children’s Museum along with education programs familiarizing themselves with the city.

“People have been inside for a long time, so there will be a lot of people here. Expect a good turnout tomorrow. Yeah, we’re really excited for the event,” said Peterson.

Tickets to First Night Junior are available on the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round website.