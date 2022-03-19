HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Before the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race was underway Saturday, children of all ages took part in the Fun Run Road Race of their own.

Several hundred children with an assist from their parents raced a shorter distance of six hundred feet to the finish line. First, the younger and then the older children ran, providing exercise not only for themselves but for their elders.

Tessa Murphy Rombaletti, a volunteer on the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee said, “We do this every year. It’s a really exciting little run for our younger friends… They run all the way down to the finish line.”

This has been 25 years since the first “Fun Run” event during Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s parade weekend.