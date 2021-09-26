Holyoke’s Jericho organization hosts concert to benefit those special needs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the past half century, Jericho in Holyoke has done so much to help the physically and mentally disabled, especially those who have Autism.

Hundreds of family members gathered at the non-profit organization Sunday for a supportive fundraising concert to help the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese continue its work. One woman told 22News what a godsend Jericho has been in helping her raise her grandson who has Autism.

“Jericho has been my savior, since [he] was a baby,” said Marty Baillargeon of Southwick. “Dealing with a child, especially with Autism is very difficult. Every Sunday we go to Jericho for help. They give me the strength to go back for another week.”

A crowd of hundreds, many with similar stories to tell, enjoyed an afternoon of entertainment from Dan Kane and his friends, the singing priests, and vocalist Sophie Lawry.