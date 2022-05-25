HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– Veterans Memorial Park in Holyoke seems a little brighter after the restoration of the park’s iconic statue.

The Lady Liberty statue has been standing in the park for 146 years, since its dedication on July 4, 1876, the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The clean up project was the idea of Mike Falcetti, vice chairman of the Holyoke Community Preservation Act Committee and Don Provost, former chairman of the War Memorial Committee. They approached the Holyoke Preservation Committee for $25,000 in Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds to assess the monument and provide preservation guidelines. An additional $50,000 was provided by the state.

In addition to the statue, associated bronze relief plaques and a granite marker with the inscribed names of 55 Holyoke men who lost their lives in the Civil War are also being refurbished.





Lady Liberty statue in Holyoke’s Veterans Memorial Park has been restored to her bronze glory. PHOTO CREDIT: Robert Peirent/City of Holyoke

Aegis Restauro, LLC, of Belle Mead, N.J., is heading the project. They are restoring the bronze statue and plaques to their original brown hue using a repatination process. The names chiseled into the granite will remain but will be repeated in legible bronze at the base of the monument.

Another Holyoke park restoration project paid for with CPA funds is a new playground at Mayer Field, with improvements to the play fields.