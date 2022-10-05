HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Recent rainfall is causing the city of Holyoke to alert the community of waste water being released into the Connecticut River.

According to Veolia, the company that partners with Holyoke to handle waste water services, the release prevents sewer backup and street flooding. Discharging sewage overflow into the river is a standard occurrence and it’s done by many communities.

It’s only since July 6th, 2022 that the public has been informed. The city of Holyoke has a long-term control plan to make improvements to infrastructure in order to reduce overflows. The most recent update to the plan has it scheduled to be completed in 2039.