HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke tradition returns. The St. Patrick’s Road Race.

“So excited. It’s been so long, it’s just so exciting to see everything coming together,” said Emma Thomson of Agawam.

The last time runners hit the pavement was 2019. Rain or shine, the event is back.

“I’m very glad it’s back. Especially being from Western Mass., growing up here my whole life, and seeing it every year, said Brianna Benjamin of Agawam. She told 22News she’s, “Very glad and happy it’s up and running.”

Andrew Pettengil grew up in South Hadley, and now lives in the Boston area. He made the drive back to western Massachusetts to participate in the weekend’s events.

“We came out every year as a kid and I love coming back to run it now,” said Pettengil. “I’ve been running a little, trying to get ready, get the fitness up. There are a lot of hills on this course.”

Despite the race not beginning until 1 p.m., western Massachusetts was up bright and early preparing for Saturday’s festivities.

Race Director, Brian Donoghue explained, “We had barriers and the finish line, starting line, everything started setting up at 4:30 a.m. this morning and we’re still at it.”

Zachary Arneth, the race timer, added, “It’s an all day thing, so it’s one of the longer races. We time just because it’s so big we have to come out here early. It is a lot of fun because there’s a whole lot of people and it’s a fun festival afterwards.”

According to organizers, 5,000 registered for the road race. Volunteers and city workers prepped the streets for friends and family to cheer on their loved ones running. And setting the stage for Sunday’s parade.

“I would always come here when I was younger so actually being in the parade now and waiting two years for it, is something we’re all really looking forward to,” said Brianna Viens of Agawam.

Two years too long.