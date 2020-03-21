Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s Road Race, parade would have been held this weekend

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was just like any ordinary day in Holyoke.

The streets were supposed to be filled with runners and spectators for the annual St. Patrick’s Road Race, but the city cancelled it, as well as Sunday’s parade to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Holyoke’s decision to cancel both events, came even before Governor Baker’s emergency order restricting public gatherings of 25 people or more. 22News spoke with western Massachusetts residents about not having the road race or parade this year.

“We don’t want to put ourselves in that situation to put others at risk,” Melissa Doe of West Springfield said. “I am super sad for the people of Holyoke and the surrounding areas because this is a big deal. The economy will be affected.”

The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke created a virtual 10K race in place of the road race for people to participate in. The post on Facebook encourages residents to run a 10K in their neighborhood, following social distancing recommendations, or on a treadmill and input their times to RaceWire by March 23.

Governor Baker’s order also requires restaurants to serve food via take-out only. The tighter regulations have some residents feeling cut off from the rest of their community.

“I feel like people are pretty much already in lockdown,” Regina Perry of West Springfield expressed. “I feel like people are only doing what is necessary, like getting their groceries or going to the pharmacy. So we are just doing the best we can.”

Governor Baker said it’s not necessary at this time to order a state-wide shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.