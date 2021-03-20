Holyoke’s Winter Farmers Market comes to an end

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was the last call on Saturday for the fresh produce at Holyoke’s Winter Farmers Market at the War Memorial Building downtown. All winter shoppers have been coming to the makeshift market for their vegetables, baked goods, and other grocery items fresh from the farm.

Shoppers told 22News what this seasonal convenience has meant to them. “Yes, we love it here. They have good produce, everything’s nice, everything’s fresh, so we’re very happy,” Pamela from Holyoke said.

After a two-month hiatus, the fruit and vegetable stands will appear on Race Street in downtown Holyoke for the start of the city’s Summer Market. The start-up date for the summer-long event will be May 22nd.