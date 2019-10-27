Holyoke’s Wistariahurst Museum scares hundreds of visitors

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just in time for Halloween, Holyoke’s Wistariahurst Museum spooked hundreds of visitors Saturday night as it was transformed into a haunted house.

The Halloween-themed transformation came courtesy of the Holyoke High School Theater Company, who really got into the spirit.

Visitors were treated to such a ghoulish good time, they hardly had time to catch their breath.

The Cruz family of Springfield told 22News, they won’t soon forget their experience.

“Very scary, it was a good run through, how scary, my little guy got scared,” said Cheryl Cruz.

Cheryl’s husband, A.C. Cruz, told 22News that his two sons helped him through the scariest parts of the museum’s haunted house.

“Oh, it was really scary man, I was holding on to my oldest son,” said Cruz. “He was trying to protect me, my little one, he kind of protected all of us.”

This is the first year of the haunted house. The money raised will go towards year round programming at the 1874 museum.