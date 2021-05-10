Home Depot hiring nearly 300 positions in Springfield, Holyoke

Home Depot’s fiscal second-quarter sales surged to easily top Wall Street’s expectations as consumers continued working on home projects and gardening amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Home Depot is hiring more than 290 part-time and full-time positions in the Springfield and Holyoke area to support its busy spring season.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the in-store positions will be customer service, filling online orders that are picked up curbside or in-store, unpacking overnight freight, and merchandising.

The company is also hiring more than 1,500 associates across its 100 distribution centers in 80 markets. These roles will focus on replenishing store inventory and helping pick and ship orders.

Applications for positions in the Springfield and Holyoke area are now being accepted. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by texting JOBS to 52270 or online.

The Home Depot is following COVID-19 safety protocols and requires daily health checks for associates, requiring associates and customers to wear non-medical face masks in store, prompting social and physical distancing practices, and more.