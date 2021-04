SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Home Grown Springfield is changing where they donate food to families in need.

Normally, the Springfield Public Schools program hands out the meals every Friday at Central High School.

But starting April 22, they’ll distribute meals at the Eastfield Mall instead. Specifically, around the old Sears Tire Center building. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s important to note that this change is only for Fridays.