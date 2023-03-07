SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Home Grown Springfield opened their doors for a tour Tuesday evening of its facility.

The culinary and nutrition center works to eliminate student hunger by increasing the quality, sustainability, and efficiency of the child nutritional programs in our schools and community.

And on Tuesday evening, they showcased their kitchen, equipment, and recipes.

“Our students are worth the money the school district has put into the program,” said Andrew Stratton, General Manager of School Food Services. He told 222News, “We’re moving forward and need their support so the state and federal legislature promote school food service programs so we can continue doing the things here.”

Home Grown Springfield serves as the district’s food service provider, preparing more than 25,000 meals a day for children.