HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to put out a house fire on Donlee Street in Holyoke Friday afternoon.

The intersection of Donlee Street and Dale Street is closed to traffic as crews work on the house fire. Our 22News crew could see heavy fire damage to the front of the home. At least three fire trucks were outside the home assisting. Smoke could be seen from the 22News live camera in Chicopee.

22News is following this story and will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.