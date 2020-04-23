Watch Live
22News InFocus 2PM: Learn about the many resources available for financially struggling individuals and families to get nutritious food during this crisis.

Home improvement company in Chicopee helps nurse in need

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: GoFundMe page)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Yankee Home improvement, a home improvement company in Chicopee, started a fund to help local healthcare heroes in need.

According to a 22News viewer employed at Yankee Home, the company decided to start the “Help a Hero” Fund for a family in need when they learned of the family’s current condition.

The family recently lost their home to a fire on Monday night and is now living in hotels for the time being. The mother of the family, Caira, is a Registered Nurse at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and was coming home from a 12-hour shift when she discovered her house was on fire.

Yankee Home wanted to help so they created the help a hero fund which is a fund that will donate a portion of the proceeds of every client purchase until the need has been met.

Caira’s sister also started a GoFundMe for the family to help them during this difficult time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today