Home improvement company in Chicopee helps nurse in need

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Yankee Home improvement, a home improvement company in Chicopee, started a fund to help local healthcare heroes in need.

According to a 22News viewer employed at Yankee Home, the company decided to start the “Help a Hero” Fund for a family in need when they learned of the family’s current condition.

The family recently lost their home to a fire on Monday night and is now living in hotels for the time being. The mother of the family, Caira, is a Registered Nurse at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and was coming home from a 12-hour shift when she discovered her house was on fire.

Yankee Home wanted to help so they created the help a hero fund which is a fund that will donate a portion of the proceeds of every client purchase until the need has been met.

Caira’s sister also started a GoFundMe for the family to help them during this difficult time.