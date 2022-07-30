SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley non-profit called All Our Kids Incorporated was at work Saturday doing what it does best, raising money on behalf of foster and adoptive families throughout western Massachusetts.

Patty’s Irish Pub in Springfield hosted the 5th annual event known as the “Homebrew Showcase.” This fundraiser supports children in foster care and the families who care for these children.

Chris Maza from All Our Kids told 22News, “Every dollar goes directly to helping families support them in ways we honestly don’t think about, when someone needs a car seat, things like that.”

The All Our Kids agency says it’s proud to have supported some 2,000 individuals during the past five years, advocating for children in foster care.