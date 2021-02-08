Homecare workers get vaccinated at Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts frontline homecare workers were able to get vaccinated on Monday at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

About 600 personal care assistants and home care workers received the COVID-19 vaccine in the afternoon. The United Healthcare Workers Union partnered with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services to mobilize frontline homecare workers to receive COVID-19 vaccines at the Eastfield Mall.

The Union has established many partnerships with healthcare providers and health commissioners across the state to ensure workers get vaccinated. Officials say homecare workers have been invisible during the pandemic and they need to be seen to help care for those who need it most.

“Often PCA’s and home care workers are left out of the healthcare system so we want to make sure they are getting this important vaccine. We are also handing out gloves and masks to all the homecare workers that are coming through,” said a homecare worker.

The 1199SEIU Union represents more than 7,000 healthcare workers throughout Massachusetts and more than 45,000 workers across the country.

Homecare workers not only received their vaccines but also much needed PPE.