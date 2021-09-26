Homecoming reunion held for Springfield Technical High School Class of 1947

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A high school class reunion like none other Sunday brought together Springfield high school graduates from different generations at Longmeadow’s Twin Hills Country Club.

Originally, a class reunion for the Springfield Technical High School Class of 1947, the event was expanded to include all Tech High graduates up until the closing of the high school in 1986.

Anthony DiGiore, a 92-year-old alumni told 22News why it was important to have this homecoming

“In the class of 47 we had 500 and they were the veterans coming home after the war for their high school diploma,” DiGiore recalled. “While 10 years ago, that 500 had come down to 100, and I said, ‘ladies, we should open it up to all graduated’ and reluctantly they said okay.”

Alum Stella Anderson, at 105-years-old is the oldest member of the “Tech Class Homecoming.” She graduated from the Springfield Technical High School in 1935 and received a warm welcome from other Tech graduates through the years. Stella was the only person that attended the reunion from the class of 1935.