Homeless and elderly community members received meals on Easter Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easter tradition of providing meals for the homeless and delivering dinners to the elderly continued throughout the Pioneer Valley Sunday.

Since last year, the pandemic has prevented Springfield’s Open Pantry Community Services from providing an in-person dinner at the High School of Commerce. So instead people picked up their packaged meals near the school entrance.

The meals prepared by a team of volunteers that were distributed on a first come first served basis. Some one hundred meals had been prepared, a far cry from the number needed when Easter Dinner was served inside.

Terry Maxey, Executive Director of the Springfield Open Pantry Community Services, told 22News, “One of the things we’ve done as an agency is provide food to the population that is in the most need.”

In addition to the dozens of dinners distributed to the homeless throughout the afternoon, volunteers delivered meals throughout Hampden County to an estimated hundred households as has become a tradition on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and of course on Easter Sunday.