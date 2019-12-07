“Homeless for the Holidays” fundraiser in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield firefighters have been sleeping overnight at Mittineague Park as part of their fundraiser “Homeless for the Holidays.”

The firefighters are collecting donations for the Parish Cupboard, an organization started in 1986 to help the less fortunate in West Springfield and in Agawam.

Along with donations, they’re also collecting new unwrapped toys.

They’re hoping this event also raises awareness about homelessness within the community.

They’ve been here since noon on Thursday and will be at the main entrance to the park until 3:30 pm today.

The firefighters will be bringing all the collected donations to Parish Cupboard.

The organization started in 1986 to help the less fortunate in West Springfield in Agawam.

The organization has two programs, their emergency food program and the hot lunch program which gives out almost 768 lunches every month.

They’ve been here since noon on Thursday and will be at the main entrance to the park until 3:30pm.